Eden man charged with attempted murder in 2018 shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An Eden man is facing multiple charges in connection to a 2018 shooting, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Dylan Bingman, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.

On Aug. 11, 2018, deputies came to the area of U.S. 29 Business and Campbelton Road after a reported shooting.

Deputies found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bingman was arrested in connection with the shooting and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.