Eden man arrested for holding victim at knife point, making her give him money from ATM, deputies say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — An Eden man was arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a female victim on Sunday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Hartwell Lane in Reidsville in response to an assault victim.

When they arrived, deputies found a female inside the home suffering from serious injuries.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was reported to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators that Curtis Edward Hodge, 46, of Eden, had come to the victim’s home around 8 p.m. the previous night.

Over the course of about 13 hours, he held her at knife point, forced her to drive them to an Eden area ATM, retrieve money from her bank account and give it to him, the release says.

Deputies say he assaulted her repeatedly when they returned to the home.

Hodge was found and arrested later that day, around 4:30 p.m., on charges of first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Hodge is in he Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.