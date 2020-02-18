Eden man arrested, charged with assault with deadly weapon after manhunt, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An Eden man was arrested and is facing charges following a brief manhunt Monday.
Frank Otis Burroughs, 33, of Eden, is in jail under a $16,000 bond.
He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, four counts of failure to appear in court and resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer.
Deputies were called to 133 Wimbish Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Monday after they were told that Burroughs had come to the home and cut several tires on a vehicle.
The address was where Burrough’s mother and step-father lived.
They told deputies that Burroughs ran into the surrounding wooded area after being confronted by his step-father.
His mother told deputies that Burroughs texted her, saying law enforcement officers “would never take him alive.”
She believed he was armed with a gun and a knife, the release says.
A Rockingham County Sheriff’s K-9 unit arrived and began to track Burroughs into the wooded area.
He was spotted shortly after by deputies and highway patrol troopers.
Burroughs was arrested after a brief foot chase.