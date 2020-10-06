Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Eddie Van Halen, the guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died after a long battle with throat cancer at the age of 65, TMZ reports.

His son, Wolf Van Halen, tweeted a heartfelt message on the passing of his dad:

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop.”

Van Halen died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica on Tuesday with his wife, Janie, by his side, according to TMZ.

Doctors said Van Halen’s condition deteriorated in the past 72 hours, with his throat cancer moving to his brain and other organs.

Van Halen had battled cancer for over a decade.

Along with his brother Alex, Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth, Van Halen formed the classic rock group in 1972. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.