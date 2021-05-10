Eastern Music Festival returning to Greensboro this summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Eastern Music Festival, a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is making a return to Greensboro this summer with live performances, according to an EMF news release.

After canceling the in-person 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EMF is coming home to the Guilford College campus from June 26 through July 31, 2021. EMF anticipates a safe, socially distanced summer season after months of considered planning for the health and well-being of the students, faculty, staff, and audience members

The Festival will operate at a limited capacity wit fewer enrolled young artists and reduced number of faculty artists on the roster.

“We are thrilled to be among the first arts organizations in our community to return to live and in-person concerts and educational programs this summer,” said Chris Williams, EMF executive director. “We are confident our plans will offer all participants a safe and memorable EMF experience—the kind that can only come from learning and teaching in-person and seeing a live music performance.”

This summer at EMF will look a little different. The 2021 season will include over 35 performances featuring classical works for ensembles of varying shapes and sizes, including:

Tuesdays: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players

Wednesdays: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists

June 30: The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano)

July 7: Violinist Jeff Multer leads EMF Faculty Artists in Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

July 21: EMF Percussion Faculty in Recital

July 28: Pianist Awadagin Pratt in Recital

Fridays: EMF Young Artists Orchestras

Saturdays: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz

Student chamber recitals and piano recitals dates will be announced soon. Concerts and recitals will be performed in compliance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, including fewer performers on the stage, social distancing and wearing face masks.

Most performances will be in Dana Auditorium on the Guilford College campus and limited to 200 socially distanced seats per show, in accordance with current venue capacity restrictions. To note: programs and available seating may change in response to any updated guidelines from the State of North Carolina.

Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 20, 2021, online at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. All tickets will be reserved-in-advance touchless/paperless to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Complete program details and featured soloists to be announced later this spring and will be available online at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.



