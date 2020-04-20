Eastern Music Festival cancels 2020 season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eastern Music Festival on Monday announced the 2020 season will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to make this important decision to cancel the 2020 EMF season. The health and safety of our students, faculty, patrons, staff, and the entire Greensboro community was at the forefront of this decision,” said Melanie Tuttle, EMF board president. “Waiting longer to come to this decision would have had a negative impact upon the well-being of the organization. Our goal is to continue educating young musicians and creating and sharing excellent music for many years to come. This decision, although unwelcome, is the right one.”

The 2020 season was set to be EMF’s 59th.

EMF Executive Director Chris Williams said while he was heartbroken about the cancellation of the 2020 season, “Our 60th anniversary season in 2021 will be something the whole EMF family will look forward to celebrating together.”

Plans for the 60th-anniversary season will be announced later this year.

