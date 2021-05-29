Eastern Guilford High School graduates share a special bond

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Take your kid to work day is everyday for several faculty members of Eastern Guilford High School.

Five seniors, who have teachers and administrators as parents at the school, are graduating in a few weeks.

“I’ve told mine ‘you can’t get away with anything because I’ll know about it before you come down to tell me,’” said teacher Amy Jobe. “I got to walk across the stage here. Now I get to watch her walk across the stage wearing the same colors that I got to wear.”

Jobe is one of three parents who are also alumni of the school.

“For me, it’s a sense of pride to know that she’s going to have that same diploma that I have,” said principal Lance Sockwell, who graduated from the school. His mom was a teacher, and his dad was a coach at the school.

“I love having my daughter here,” Debra Boles said. She and her husband both teach at the school.

The close connection has its perks.

“I love that [my dad] didn’t miss anything ’cause I know for some people their parents couldn’t come to anything,” said student Lakota Sockwell. “I love when my parents come to support me.”

“My mom has been teaching me way before I got to high school,” said Sadie Blocker, who’s mother is also her dance teacher. “It’s been the best experience.”

A rare experience no one in this special group will forget.

“My mom’s been to every meet,” said student Alisse Page. “Every single game.”