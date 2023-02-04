EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine has declared a State of Emergency after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that is still burning into Saturday afternoon. The mayor says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community.

Officials say their concern is with the vinyl chloride located in the train cars. They say the safety features of the trains are to protect the public from the vinyl chloride, but they are not sure about the specifics of the safety systems. Officials were also not sure if there are any other chemicals in the train cars that the public should be aware of.

Officials say Norfolk Southern Railway will give the indication of when the train will be safe for crews to approach.

Mayor Trent Conaway says East Palestine officials are partnering with the EPA, Hazmat and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials say residents in East Palestine should call 211 for any additional information.

Mayor Conaway declared the State of Emergency just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. This allows the Village of East Palestine to exercise all emergency authority for protection during the crisis.

In a 6:30 a.m. press conference, officials announced there is a mandatory evacuation for those living east of Market Street to Highland and Jimtown Roads. This affects about 1,500 to 2,000 residents in the zone.

Approximate map of the evacuation area

There is a shelter-in-place order for the rest of the community.

Officials say they may put disciplinary actions in place for those who break the barricade around the train.

First News reporters on the scene noticed a distinctive smell that reminded them of paint thinner.

According to the mayor, there were no fatalities in the fire, but over 50 railcars were involved.

Mayor Conaway says no one was hurt.

“The train crew was fine,” he said.

The Norfolk Southern train, which totaled around 50 cars, derailed around 9 p.m. Friday on the tracks that run east and west through East Palestine. It happened on the outskirts of town, near the Pennsylvania border.

Several explosions have been heard, and those explosions could continue as the cars burn.

There’s no indication of how the train derailed.

There is a no-fly zone within a one-mile radius of the scene. Officials are also asking the public to avoid the area.

“We have multiple hazmat teams on the scene,” Mayor Conaway said. “Norfolk Southern’s here with its hazmat team too, to determine the possible chemicals that were involved.”

“We are asking residents not to drive around. Fire trucks are flying up and down the road. They’re tanker trucks. They’re full of water. They leak,” Conaway said.

The mayor says 43 residents are currently in the shelter and 10 local businesses are affected by the evacuation.

The train comprises tanker cars, box cars and a car hauling automobiles.

Drone video at the peak of the fire shows the flames stretching for around a half mile along the tracks. The plume of smoke could be seen 10 miles away and was easily picked up on weather radar.

Fifty fire departments from three states responded to help fight the fire, including crews from virtually every fire department in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

“The initial challenge was just not knowing what we were dealing with,” said Battalion Chief Brian Rutledge, who was part of the first crew on the scene.

One of the biggest issues in fighting the fire was that the temperature was between 5-10 degrees. Mayor Conaway said the hydrants were working fine but the trucks pumping the water were freezing up.

According to East Palestine officials, residents may experience low pressure or water discoloration due to high usage from fighting the fire. Officials say the water is still safe for consumption.

The Red Cross is also in place to give aid to residents and help them access medications they may have left behind in the fire.

High School students Jacob Griffith and Cami Kridler had attended the basketball game and were headed to Chippewa for something to eat when they saw the fire.

“We were driving past Leake’s gas station on Taggart Street, and we just looked to our left and a giant explosion, probably at least 200 feet, and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. What do we do?'”

“I was actually the one that dialed 911,” Kridler said. “We all saw the same thing. One of our friends said, ‘Hey something blew up.'”

Norfolk Southern Railway has also opened a family center at East Palestine City Park Center until 10 p.m. Saturday and 8-11 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say there will be another press conference Sunday at noon.