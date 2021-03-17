East Greensboro neighborhood hit by 2018 tornado prepares for severe weather, possible tornadoes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The chance of tornadoes is something people in east Greensboro always worry about after living through one in 2018.

Houses reduced to rubble, trees yanked out of the ground and years of memories crushed.

“Not again, not again,” Donna Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist remembers driving through east Greensboro after an EF-2 tornado passed through her Llano Court neighborhood. The thought of a repeat storm, three years later, has this family prepared.

“We have the little generator and we have some food down in the basement,” Gilchrist said.

In her backyard are constant reminders of the damage in 2018 when a large tree came crashing down.

All that’s left is a stump that was lifted out of the ground with only a few long roots holding it in place.

“Hopefully this one will skip us. We learned to follow the weather closely and even with the weather, you don’t always know,” Gilchrist said.

Two houses down, FOX8 found a sign planted in Davie Harris’s front yard.

He’s asking God for protection as the threat of severe weather is elevated in the Triad.

“I hope we don’t get it, I hope we don’t get it,” Harris said.

If the worst should come, he has a plan.

“We’ll go down in the basement. Right there is a full basement and a car garage and we get in the hall there and stay,” Harris said.

FOX8 called several tree companies in the area Wednesday after seeing many of them leaning and some on power lines.

Everyone we spoke to told us Thursday will be an all-hands-on-deck day and they expect to be very busy.