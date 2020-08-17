East Carolina University identifies COVID cluster in residence hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Officials with East Carolina University have identified a COVID cluster at the Gateway Residence Hall, according to a statement from the university.

“East Carolina University has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Gateway Residence Hall.

A ‘cluster’ is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. ‘Location’ is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified, and we are working closely with our partners at the Pitt County Health Department. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.”