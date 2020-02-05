Earth Fare files for bankruptcy; local farmers feel the effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Asheville-based grocery store Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy Tuesday.

The filing comes one day after the company announced all of its stores will close.

Earth Fare sells a variety of organic and natural foods.

Dairy farmer Carrie Bradds owns Goat Lady Dairy in Randolph county. The farm distributes its cheese at stores across the Triad, including Earth Fare.

“We sell directly from the farm but 95% of our sales are through distribution. It will definitely impact our income when we lose those sales that hopefully they’ll be picked up by another store. Hopefully, the customers will then shift to another store that has our product,” Bradds said.

While Goat Lady Dairy has a wide distribution in the Piedmont, other farms aren’t as fortunate.

“For the smaller producers that really depend on Earth Fare, it’s really sad because if that’s the only outlet that they have for their product, it could be a deal-breaker for a small business,” Bradds said.

Shopper Larry Kiser will now have one less place to shop locally.

“The freshness. The NON-GMO’s. No additives. The ‘if we wouldn’t feed it to our family we wouldn’t sell it to our customers.’ It’s a bummer was mainly my initial reaction. Man, I really have enjoyed shopping there,” Kiser said.

All Earth Fare stores will close by the end of the month.

“It is discouraging, but to be encouraged to go to our local farmer’s markets. Visit the local farms if they have stores there on the farm and most people welcome people to come onto their farm to buy products,” Bradds concluded.

Earth Fare published the following on the company’s Facebook page:

Dear Earth Fare Customers,

"It’s with a heavy heart we must announce that Earth Fare, the healthy supermarket many of you have turned to for years, is closing its doors. We were proud to serve natural and organic products to our shoppers for 45 years, and the decision to close our stores was not easy, nor one we wanted to make.

We would like to thank our loyal customers, who were on the forefront of the natural and organic movement, as well as our team members, for their commitment and dedication to bringing healthy food to the communities we served.

Beginning today, February 4, 2020, we will begin the closing process with an inventory liquidation sale.

We appreciate your patronage with us throughout the years—it has been a pleasure serving you. Thank you for being a valued and loyal customer!"