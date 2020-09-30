Early start on seasonal hiring in the Piedmont Triad

Holiday hiring is in full swing in the Piedmont Triad, and for those left unemployed by COVID-19, seasonal jobs are offering an opportunity to launch a new career.

“These seasonal opportunities are times for those folks who have been furloughed for the past 3 to 4 months to find work during this holiday season,” said Kay Carter, the Adult/Dislocated Worker Program manager for the NCWorks Career Centers of Guilford County.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, companies are still looking for seasonal workers.

Big box retailers are anticipating a surge in online orders, and fewer in-person sales. In turn, shipping services are beefing up their staff, starting now.

“They can go ahead and secure their opportunities now and then have work for a longer period of time,” Carter said.

FedEx Ground and UPS both posted job openings at their facilities in Guilford County. Between the two companies, they plan to hire at least 3,000 seasonal employees in our area.

Carter says the pandemic is creating an unprecedented talent pool.

“Whereas it used to be we would just work with more of a blue-collar worker, we are now stealing workers from the medical industry from white collar industries that have been furloughed and they need opportunities as well,” Carter said.

She says now it’s about broadening their employer outreach to better meet job seekers’ needs and put people back to work.

“We want to focus on making sure people have sustainable long-term employment,” Carter said.

NCWorks in Guilford County also has a strong partnership with Walmart. They are hosting a hiring drive-thru event for the big-box retailer on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.