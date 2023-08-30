GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A high school in Greensboro was named the country’s best in the prestigious US News & World Report for 2023-2024.

The Early College at Guilford, part of Guilford County Schools and affiliated with Guilford College, came in at #1 with a graduation rate of 100% and a college readiness score.

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro, also part of Guilford County Schools and affiliated with North Carolina A&T State University, ranked #2 in North Carolina and #40 nationally.

North Carolina’s #3 was Onslow Early College in Jacksonville, part of Onslow County Schools and affiliated with Coastal Carolina Community College.

The report compares close to 18,000 public high schools based on student outcomes, anticipated benchmarks and graduation rates.

U.S. News says that the schools ranked highest have demonstrated “exceptional scores on state assessments for math, reading and science,” as well as strong college readiness—meaning participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams—and curriculum breadth. These schools also have high-performing underserved student populations, including students who are Black, Hispanic or from low-income households.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” says Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

National Top 10

The Early College at Guilford – North Carolina Signature School – Indiana School for Advanced Studies – Florida The Davidson Academy of Nevada – Nevada Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – Virginia The School for the Talented and Gifted – Texas Tesla STEM High School – Washington Academic Magnet High School – South Carolina Oxford Academy – California Payton College Preparatory High School – Illinois

Top 5 Charter Schools

Signature School Inc – Indiana BASIS Peoria – Arizona Albuquerque Institute of Math & Science – New Mexico BASIS Scottsdale – Arizona BASIS Oro Valley – Arizona

Top 5 Magnet High Schools

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – Virginia The School for the Talented and Gifted – Texas Tesla STEM High School – Washington Academic Magnet High School – South Carolina International Academy of Macomb – Michigan

Top 5 STEM High Schools

High Technology High School – New Jersey Basis Scottsdale – Arizona Academy for Mathematics Science and Engineering – New Jersey Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – Virginia BASIS Chandler – Arizona

See the full rankings on USNews.com.