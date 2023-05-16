THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Interim Chief Dustin Carter was selected as the next chief of police for the Thomasville Police Department on Tuesday, according to a City of Thomasville news release.

“I am honored, humble and grateful for the opportunity to be selected as the next chief to lead and serve such a great group of police officers,” Carter said. “I will do my best to ensure the Thomasville Police Department continues to deliver professional police services that the citizens of Thomasville deserve and have come to expect.”

Carter has been serving with the TPD for more than 24 years and has been serving as the interim chief of police since January 2023 following Chief Mark Kattner’s announcement to retire.

Before his appointment as interim chief, Carter had served as the department’s major since May 2019. Carter has also served in many different leadership roles within the department including:

field operations sergeant

lieutenant

captain

criminal investigations sergeant

special operations lieutenant

department’s Special Weapons and Tactics commander

Carter is a native of Davidson County and enjoys spending time with his wife, Jodie Carter and two children, Trevor and Karson.

In his spare time, Carter enjoys hiking, backpacking and volunteering as a youth wrestling coach.

He is active in his community and serves as a board member for Family Services of Davidson County and United Way of Davidson County.