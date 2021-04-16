Durham protesters light fire outside city police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters in Durham Friday night set a small fire outside the city’s police department headquarters.

The group is protesting in part the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota earlier this week, according to a tweet by the group durham.burn, which says it is a “community of anarchist and abolitionist” people.

There appeared to be several dozen protesters, who lit the fire around 8:45 p.m. Some doors and windows at businesses were shattered by the protesters.

There appeared to be about 100 protesters, who also said they were there because of the death of “Jaida,” apparently in reference to Jaida Petersen, a North Carolina transgender woman who was murdered this week.

Several businesses along Mangum Street had windows broken along with some graffiti spray-painted on the buildings. Trash cans and barriers were thrown into businesses to break the glass.

An U.S. flag was also burned.