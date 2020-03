DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city leaders on Wednesday issued a “stay at home” order for the city to slow COVID-19 community spread.

Durham has a reported 74 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said he hopes Gov. Roy Cooper will soon enact a stay-at-home order for the entire state.

A stay-at-home order was issued for Mecklenburg County, including Charlotte, on Tuesday.