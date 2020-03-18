Duke University postpones spring graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 23 Duke University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as the university recently shut down the campus to interrupt the spread of the virus.

Now, Duke’s president says spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed.

“In light of the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the latest public health advisories on travel and large gatherings, we have made the very difficult but necessary decision to postpone commencement for the Class of 2020, including departmental ceremonies and other associated events,” President Vincent Price says.

Price did not say when the ceremonies would continue, but noted in an address to faculty, students and staff that they will indeed happen.

“Commencement will surely take place, and here on campus. And while we are still in the early stages of exploring possible dates and details of this ceremony, rest assured that it will reflect the indelible mark that this class has left on Duke. We also plan to send your diplomas later this spring–more information will be coming in the days ahead.,” Price said.

Durham County health officials announced Wednesday evening 11 new coronavirus cases linked to the group of Duke University students who traveled internationally, a news release said. That brings CBS 17’s count to at least 82 in the state.

Durham County officials on Tuesday had said 15 members of the Duke community tested positive. Wednesday’s 11 new cases came not long after Wake County announced five new presumptive positive results.

Durham County’s 23 cases are the most in the state. Wake County has 22.