Duke office of student counsel addressing 7 cases of students not complying with COVID-19 rules

DURHAM, N.C. — The Office of Student Conduct at Duke University is addressing seven cases of “flagrant misconduct and persistent non-compliance” with COVID-19 rules by students or groups of students, according to an email sent to undergraduates on Tuesday.

Since Friday, “Two dozen students have been referred for formal educational interventions and training for less severe infractions,” per the email by Gary Bennett, vice provost for undergraduate education, and Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs, the Duke Chronicle reports.

The email states that OSC has received around 100 reports of students violating the university’s virus rules on and off campus since Aug. 2.

Officials are currently working with DPD, community leaders and property managers to address off-campus reports.

Several hundred students have reportedly received “verbal reminders, warnings and other interventions,” with most being “reminders to stay distant and in smaller groups,” McMahon and Bennett wrote.