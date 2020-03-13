Duke Energy suspending disconnection for nonpayment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Duke Energy is suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately, according to a statement from the company.

The full statement is provided below:

"As part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately. This applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic. Thank you."

