Duke Energy, NC officials announce coal-ash expense deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy, North Carolina officials and a conservation group have reached an agreement on how the utility pays to get rid of coal ash stored in the state.

The proposed settlement announced Monday would shift $1.1 billion in expenses away from customers over the next decade to the nation’s largest electric utility and its shareholders.

The agreement came a month after the state Supreme Court ruled regulators should revisit an order that would have placed nearly all of the expense upon Duke’s electric customers in the state.

Duke Energy is closing all of its coal ash pits or ponds in the state.