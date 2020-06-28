Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says ‘Black Lives Matter’ statement is about human rights, not politics

Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/p14w8PFdhY — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 26, 2020

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that America needs to address the problem of systemic racism.

Krzyzewski’s statement was posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon.

In the video, the coach said America had chosen the “easier wrong” for 400 years by denying the impact of racism.

“We see that,” Krzyzewski said. “And what do we do when we see it? We turn the other way. We don’t solve the problem. The problem will not be solved, and no problem is solved unless you acknowledge the problem. Acknowledge it. If you acknowledge it, you have the duty to solve it. We as a country have the duty to solve this problem.”

On Friday, the five-time national champion coach said supporting African Americans in this moment is a matter of humanity.

“Black lives matter. Say it. Can you say it? Black lives matter,” Krzyzewski said at the start of the video. “We should be saying it every day. It’s not political. This is not a political statement. It’s a human rights statement. It’s a fairness statement.”