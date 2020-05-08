Dudley High construction internships at Greensboro fire stations move forward

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School construction-based internships are moving forward despite some companies eliminating internships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight students have been selected to work on the construction of new Greensboro fire stations 7 and 56 this summer.

The students were selected from a group of 25 that went through a competitive interview process.

Samet Corporation is the construction manager for the project and brought in three sub-contractors (Bernard Irby Electric, Mechworks and Performance Plumbing) to give students electric, HVAC and plumbing experience.

“I’ll be able to see if I want to go directly into college, and then this on the job training will also let me see if this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” student Tykashi McNeal said.

“Ever since I was a kid, I knew that I wanted to be hands on with things,” student Makayla Bradshaw said.

Dudley’s career development coordinator, Bonita Hargett, believes these programs will see a greater demand as more students consider multiple career tracks.

“We have a lot more kids that are not going to school or can’t afford school, so this apprenticeship handles both parts, you’re able to gain employability, the knowledge,” Hargett said. “My students I know that are going to college, they’re going to be ahead of the game.”

“It’s rare to see minority students implemented into a program like this. Construction is not always popular around the minority students, so having the chance to get it in Dudley and find them young and early would potentially give them a chance to own their own businesses,” Samet Corporation Senior Project Diversity Manager Johnny Sigers said.

The internships are paid.

The students are expected to start working in June and continue through August.