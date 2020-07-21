Duck Donuts to give away free donuts with sprinkles on Thursday in honor of Sprinkle Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts is giving a free doughnuts in honor of Sprinkle Day!

On Thursday, July 23, Duck Donuts, which got its start in North Carolina, invites customers to visit the shops in-store to get a free glazed, vanilla or chocolate icing donut with rainbow sprinkles.

No additional purchase is necessary.

“At Duck Donuts, we believe adding confectionary sprinkles atop a warm donut, donut sundae or milkshake delivers smiles and a sense of joy to children and adults alike,” said Russ DiGilio, Duck Donuts CEO and founder. “As our nation continues to push through and recover from challenging times, our franchisees remain committed to ‘Sprinkling Happiness’ by giving back, supporting our communities and safely serving our guests.”

Duck Donuts is also celebrating the occasion with a limited-time Sprinkle Happiness Assortment available Thursday through Saturday of this week.

The assortment includes Strawberry Confetti, Blueberry Lemonade, Beach Ball and Sunrise doughnuts.