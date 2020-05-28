Duck Donuts to celebrate National Donut Day by giving away free cinnamon doughnuts

DUCK, N.C. — What better way to celebrate National Donut Day than with a free doughnut?

Duck Donuts, founded in Duck, North Carolina, is offering one free doughnut to everyone signed up for the Duck Donuts Rewards app between June 5 and 7.

The doughnut brand is known for serving up warm, made-to-order doughnuts with a variety of toppings, drizzles and flavors.

To get a free doughnut, a customer must download and register on the Duck Donuts Rewards app before 2:59 a.m. EST on June 5.

Members can then get a free cinnamon sugar dought in-store, online, through the app or for delivery between June 5 and 7.

“As our favorite holiday of the year approaches, our stores nationwide stand ready to Sprinkle Happiness and celebrate National Donut Day with those throughout their community,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate with us, so this year, we are giving our loyal guests three days to redeem their free cinnamon sugar donut. You could even call it National Donut Weekend.”

To sweeten the day, the brand is also adding a new limited-time-only National Donut Day Assortment with fan-favorite flavors like French Toast, Blueberry, Strawberry Confetti and Cookies & Cream.

For more information, visit the www.duckdonuts.com/rewardshttp://www.duckdonuts.com/rewards