Drug bust yields 1,700 pounds of marijuana worth $15M, 2 men facing drug charges

Marijuana use is rising sharply among seniors over 65, study says, and there are serious risks

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police arrested two men and seized an estimated $15 million in marijuana.

The drug bust happened after police discovered a storage facility that was being used illegally as a hub for pot distribution in the Northeast.

West Haven police say local officers and agents with the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration found 1,700 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

The marijuana was found when police stopped a U-Haul truck while investigating what they called an international marijuana trafficking operation.

Two men from Reston, Virginia, were charged with possession with intent to sell over 1 kilogram of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.