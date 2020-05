Nu-Blu will perform Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series. The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

After releasing four Top Ten Billboard albums, North Carolina based Nu-Blu has quickly established themselves as one of the top Acoustic acts in the music industry, delivering a set of songs that range from the melancholy to the exuberant, and at every step they prove they’ve got a knack for finding their way into the deeper parts of you.