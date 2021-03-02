Drone video shows preparations underway for mass-vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In just about a week, the Triad will be getting a big boost in vaccines.

A federally-run mass-vaccination site will open on March 10 at Dillard’s old location at Four Seasons Town Centre.

The store will serve as a walk-in clinic and the parking lot will allow people to drive through and get shots.

The goal is to vaccinate 3,000 people a day.

It will be open seven days a week for eight weeks.

People will need to make an appointment before they go. FOX8 is still waiting on details on how to do that. Check back for updates.

