Drone delivers supplies to Ocracoke in successful trial flight



HATTERAS, N.C. (WGHP) – This isolation of the Outer Banks is part of their appeal, but it can provide challenges.



Especially during hurricane season. It can be difficult to get vital supplies onto the island when a storm hits, but that may soon become a little easier thanks to successful drone trial flights conducted Thursday.



NCDOT’s Division of Aviation completed two successful trial flights of a delivery drone from Hatteras to Ocracoke Island.



“This is a tremendous first step in better connecting Ocracoke Island to potentially life-saving supplies and equipment,” said Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette. “Today, Ocracoke Island is accessible only by plane or by boat. What we’re working on here is an entirely new, third method of serving the needs of Ocracoke’s people.”



A drone made an 8-mile round trip from a dock on Hatteras to Ocracoke in about 18 minutes.



To simulate a real post-storm emergency delivery operation, both flights carried small payloads. The first delivered a small survival kit, space blankets and a chocolate muffin, while the second delivered bottles of water.



The drone can carry a payload up to five pounds.



This drone could be outfitted with a camera to monitor the ferry channels and could reduce the strain on the ferries as a way to get important items quickly to the island.



The next test will involve flying a drone from Hatteras all the way to the Village of Ocracoke. They haven’t set a date for this next trial.



Pictures from the trial flights can be found on NCDOT’s Flickr page.