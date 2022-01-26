Drivers injured, no kids on board in crash and fire involving Cabarrus County school bus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and another car, both of which caught fire.

According to Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in about a school bus crash with another car and on fire on Lower Rocky River Road near Morrison Road. Highway Patrol received the call at 2:51 p.m.

There were no kids on board at the time of the crash. The bus responds to Hickory Ridge Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

  • (Courtesy: Kelli Holt)
  • (Courtesy: Kelli Holt)
  • (Courtesy: Kelli Holt)
  • (Courtesy: Kelli Holt)

Three people in the car and the school bus driver were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter