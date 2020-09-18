Driver turns himself in to High Point police after 2 killed in crash on Johnson Street, 4 sent to hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man turned himself in to High Point police after two people were killed in a crash that sent four others to hospitals on Sunday, according to High Point police.

Malachi Emanuel Dulin, 21, was arrested Friday.

He is charged with

two counts of felony second-degree murder

two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

one count of careless and reckless driving

one count of speeding 109 mph in a 45 mph zone

one count of operating a motor vehicle with no operator license

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 13 in High Point.

At about 8:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Johnson Street and Oakview Road.

At the scene, officers found a 2012 Nissan Altima overturned on its passenger side, leaning against a utility pole.

Joshua Kole Norris, 18, of High Point, and Nehemiah Pratt, 18, of High Point, were seriously injured.

Police attempted life-saving measures but both died.

Officers say a 2020 Nissan Altima was also involved in the crash. That vehicle came to rest facing south in the northbound lanes of Johnson Street at Westfield Street.

Police say speeding was the primary factor in the crash.

The 2020 Altima was going 80-100 mph in a 45 mph zone when the the 2012 Altima was making a left turn from Johnson Street onto Oakview Road, and the crash happened.

Four people were in the 2020 Altima.

Dulin and a High Point 18-year-old who was a passenger were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, a Greensboro 19-year-old and a High Point 20-year-old, were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.