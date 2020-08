GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver is in the hospital after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to Greensboro police.

Interstate 40 westbound at McConnell Road was shut down to one lane but is now reopen.

Police say the driver of an SUV is int he hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to maintain lane.