Driver taken to hospital after crash with box truck in Kernersville, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A driver was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash in the 1100 block of Highway 66, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

A large SUV crossed the center line and hit a box truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the box truck was treated on scene and released.

The KPD’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer M. Mitchell.