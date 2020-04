GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Greensboro Friday night, troopers say.

The vehicle was driving down Huffine Mill Road and went off to the right side of the road.

The driver was reportedly thrown from the vehicle when it overturned.

The driver was taken to Moses Cone with serious injuries by Guilford County EMS.

No one else was in the car.