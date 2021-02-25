Driver shoots at deputies during chase from Rockingham County into Guilford County; Suspect escapes

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are still searching for a suspect after a driver fired shots at a patrol car during a chase that crossed county lines, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth were in a patrol car on U.S. 29 bypass, near the Drum Road bridge, when they saw a white 2006 GMC Sierra truck driving at an excessive speed in the southbound lane.

Gautier turned on the patrol car’s radar and clocked the suspect driving at 96 mph.

The deputies turned on the patrol car’s blue lights and siren to try to pull over the suspect near the N.C. 87 intersection.

The driver refused to stop, instead speeding up to more than 100 mph at times toward Guilford County.

The driver fired several gunshots at the deputies from the driver’s side while driving on U.S. 29 bypass near McWalker Road.

The deputies said they saw the bullets ricocheting off the road in front of them.

Deputies continued chasing after the suspect into Guilford County. The sheriff’s office said they did this because of the danger they believed this driver posed to the community.

Guilford County deputies joined the chase at U.S. 29 near the N.C. 150 exit.

The suspect vehicle stopped abruptly on O’Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex, where the drive jumped out of the truck and ran.

Deputies were unable to find the suspect.

Investigators found a revolver on the ground near the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle, and two bullet holes were found in the tailgate of the suspect’s truck. Five of the rounds in the revolver had been discharged. One live round remained.

Deputies Gautier and Dearth were not hurt during the chase.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest in this case.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Rockingham County Investigators at (336) 634-3232 or the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683.

“Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensboro Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol for their assistance in this investigation,” RCSO said in a statement.