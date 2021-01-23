Driver, passenger taken to hospital in serious condition after crash in Winston-Salem; driver charged with driving while impaired, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver and passenger are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 12:43 p.m., officers responded to a reported single vehicle crash with injury and rescue at South Glenn Avenue and Hope Lane.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Silver 2001 Audi A4 2.8 Quattro was going east on Glenn Avenue when the vehicle left the road and hit a large tree stump.

The car then overturned and came to rest in a creek.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening at this time.

The passenger’s injuries are serious, and his medical condition is currently critical and life threatening.

Walter Darrey Moore, 68, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while License revoked, exceeding safe speed and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.