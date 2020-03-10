Driver, passenger killed in fiery crash on US 52 in King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. — Two people died after a crash on U.S. 52 in King, according to a news release.

At about 8:42 p.m. Monday night, police and fire crews responded to a crash on U.S. 52 south, near the Moore-RJR Road exit.

At the scene, crews found a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner overturned on the right side of the highway.

The SUV had hit two trees and caught fire.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Casey Dylan Sprinkle, of Westfield, and passenger 35-year-old Justin Kyle Barneycastle, of King, died at the scene.

U.S. 52 south was closed for several hours.