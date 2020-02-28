Driver of tanker truck involved in fatal Guilford County crash facing charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The driver of a tanker truck involved in a fatal Guilford County crash has been charged, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

William Anthony Miller, 59, of Kannapolis, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and driving left of center.

The crash happened on Sandy Ridge Road near Kendale Road near High Pont Thursday morning.

Troopers said Miller was driving an Airgas tanker truck and traveled left of center and sideswiped a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, then hit an SUV head-on. The SUV then hit a van.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Brian Lee Green, 47, of High Point, died at the scene.

Miller suffered serious injuries and the driver of the van had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

911 callers reported seeing the tanker truck driving erratically.

Airgas released the following statement on Thursday after the crash:

"We have learned of an incident in the Greensboro, NC area involving a vehicle operated by Airgas Specialty Products, Inc. Airgas’ top priority is the safety of our associates, customers, and the communities in which we operate. We will assist authorities in their ongoing investigation. We will work alongside authorities and emergency responders to safely clear the vehicle involved in the accident."

