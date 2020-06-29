Driver killed in High Point crash after driving 100 mph on NC 68 identified, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified the man killed in a crash on N.C. 68 in High Point.

Around 4:18 a.m., officers responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of N.C. 68 and Regency Drive.

Police say a 2008 Infinity G35 sedan, driven by 22-year-old Bruce Marquis Lee, of High Point, was driving north on N.C. 68 at more than 100 mph, heading toward the Regency Drive intersection.

A 2014 Ford Fusion was stopped at the red light heading southbound on N.C. 68. When the light turned green, The Fusion turned left on Regency Drive.

Police say Lee’s light had turned red, but he continued driving and was unable to stop before crashing into the Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered minor injuries.

Lee died at the scene.

Police say there was no indication of impairment, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Officers say speeding and running a red light are considered contributing factors.

No charges were filed.