FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Chevy truck was heading southbound on US 158 and crossed left of center.

That truck hit a 1994 Toyota truck head on. The driver of that Toyota died at the scene.

No one else was injured; charges are pending.

US 158 was closed in both directions near Old Flatrock Road but has since reopened.