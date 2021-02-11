Driver killed in crash on West Market Street in Greensboro; police suspect alcohol was a factor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after crashing into a light pole on West Market Street, according to police.

At about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a crash, near North Elam Avenue.

Police say a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala was heading west on West Market Street when it drove off the road to the right and hit a light pole.

The driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police say that they suspect alcohol may have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.