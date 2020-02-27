Driver killed in crash on Plainfield Road in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Plainfield Road in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:24 a.m., troopers responded to a crash near the intersection of Northmore Trace and Plainfield Road, north of Greensboro.

A pick-up truck was heading west on Plainfield Road when it crossed left of the centerline and off the road, troopers say. The driver then overcorrected and ran off the road to the right, hitting a utility pole and overturning.

The driver died at the scene.

Highway Patrol has not released the name of the driver.