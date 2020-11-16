Driver killed in crash on Midway School Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on Midway School Road in Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 7:32 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the scene on Midway School Road, just west of Concrete Works Road.
Troopers say a Honda was heading east when it crossed left of center and then went back to the right where it ran off the road. The vehicle then hit a gravel mound and a parked car.
The driver was killed.
Troopers have not released the driver’s name.
