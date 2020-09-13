Driver killed after vehicle crashes down embankment onto Business 85 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A driver was killed Saturday in a crash near Business 85 in High Point, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

At about 7:45 p.m. High Point Police responded to the crash on Business 85 near Baker Road. A passenger car was northbound on Baker approaching Business 85 when it ran off the roadway to the left and down the embankment onto Business 85.



The vehicle came to rest on the northbound Business 85 travel lanes. The driver was the only occupant and was killed.

It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.



The name of the deceased is being withheld until family notification is complete.