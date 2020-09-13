Driver killed after vehicle crashes down embankment onto Business 85 in High Point identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The driver killed Saturday in a crash near Business 85 in High Point has been identified, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

At about 7:45 p.m. High Point Police responded to the crash on Business 85 near Baker Road. A passenger car was northbound on Baker approaching Business 85 when it ran off the roadway to the left and down the embankment onto Business 85.



The vehicle came to rest on the northbound Business 85 travel lanes. The driver was the only occupant and was killed.

The driver was identified as Gregory Hardy Hinson, 72, of High Point.

There is no evidence of impairment or speeding. Hinson was wearing his seatbelt. Investigators believe he may have suffered a health-related emergency immediately prior to the crash that caused him to lose control of the car. No charges will be made in this case.