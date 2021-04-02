Driver dies after SUV smashes into car on NC 8 in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a car on N.C. 8 in Stokes County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:52 a.m., a Chevrolet Suburban was heading north on N.C. 8 while a Pontiac Bonneville drove south.

Troopers say the Suburban crossed left of center and hit the Bonneville near Bolejack Road.

The driver of the Bonneville was killed.

The driver of the Suburban had minor injuries.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor.   

Highway Patrol has not released the names of the people involved. Troopers have only confirmed that they are “local.”

Charges are pending.

