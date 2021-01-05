Driver in serious condition after crash on Branson Davis Road in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver is in serious condition after a crash on Branson Davis Road in Randolph County, according to highway patrol.

Troopers said a minivan was headed north on Branson Davis Road when the driver lost control because of speed.

The vehicle went off the roadway and flipped several times before hitting a utility pole. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital and is in serious condition.