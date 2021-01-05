RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver is in serious condition after a crash on Branson Davis Road in Randolph County, according to highway patrol.
Troopers said a minivan was headed north on Branson Davis Road when the driver lost control because of speed.
The vehicle went off the roadway and flipped several times before hitting a utility pole. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.
The driver was airlifted to the hospital and is in serious condition.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Drug cartels peddling sedatives to Juarez addicts
- Barstool Sports helps struggling business in High Point
- Local family plans school supply giveaway in honor of late son
- Charlotte firefighter killed in motor vehicle accident
- Driver in serious condition after crash on Branson Davis Road in Randolph County