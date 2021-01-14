Driver in hospital after trying to pass in no-passing zone on NC 268, hitting car head-on in Wilkes County; Man killed, teen taken to hospital

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead and a teenager was taken to the hospital after a driver, trying to pass a school bus, hit their car head on, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 268 in Wilkes County, near Whites Creek Road.

Troopers say a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on N.C. 268 and tried to pass a school bus heading east at a curve in a no-passing zone marked with double yellow lines.

The Chevrolet then crashed head on into a westbound 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.

No children were on the school bus.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Scott James Wolfe, of Boomer, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the Mercury, 84-year-old Clyde Delano Cox, of Ferguson, died at the scene. The passenger, 18-year-old Erica Paige Cox, also of Ferguson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital.

The road was closed for about two hours.

Troopers say charges are pending.