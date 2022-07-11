GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know more than one firefighter was involved in the deadly crash on N.C. 61, near Turner Smith Road.

The crash killed Greensboro firefighter Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville; Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville, and a 15-year-old who has not been publicly identified. Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville, and Tonya Renae Murrell, 50, of Reidsville, suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

While Richard Murrell’s connection to the Greensboro Fire Department has already been reported, Gibsonville Fire District 28 says Alexio Lattero is a junior volunteer firefighter with Fire District 28.

“His family has been long-time friends of the department, as well as the community,” the Gibsonville Fire Department said in a statement. “Alexio is a well-respected and active member in the junior program. The department asked for prayers for the family as they deal with the loss of a sister and friend. We also offer condolences to the Murrell family and have been in contact with Greensboro Fire Department officials throughout the incident. Fire District 28 will continue to support the families throughout this tragic time.”

At about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to the scene that ended with three people dead.

Investigators say that Alexio Lattero was driving northbound on N.C. 61 in a 2012 Dodge Charger and Richard Murrell was driving southbound on N.C. 61 in a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee when Alexio Lattero lost control of his car and crossed onto the southbound line striking the Jeep.

Alexio Lattero suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital for treatment. Two passengers in the car, Anna Lattero and the 15-year-old, were trapped inside of it as it caught on fire. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Jeep, Richard Murrell’s wife, Tonya Murrell, 50, of Reidsville, suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Richard Murrell was pronounced dead at the scene.