Driver flees after hitting, killing pedestrian on I-85 in Guilford County, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 85 in Guilford County, and troopers say they’re looking for answers.

At about 2:18 a.m. Monday morning, troopers responded to a crash on I-85, near Groometown Road, in Guilford County.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle heading south hit a person who was in the road.

The driver left the scene where the victim died.

Anyone with information or who was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. is asked to call the State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.