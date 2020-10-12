Driver fleeing from NC state trooper dies in crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a driver fleeing from a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper died after his car veered off a road and slammed into a tree.

The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the two passengers were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The driver died at the scene.

His name and age weren’t immediately released.

The news release says the driver initially stopped but sped off after the trooper pulled him over for speeding on Saturday night in Cumberland County.